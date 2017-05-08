Congressman Jodey Arrington visits West Texas

Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) is in West Texas this week to hold multiple meetings, visit with hundreds of constituents, and listen to their insight.

Arrington will be at the Lubbock District Office on Monday, May 8.

On Tuesday, he will start they day at 9 a.m. at the Lubbock Dream Center for their official groundbreaking. He will them visit the Post Rotary Club Student Banquet, the Post Chamber of Commerce, then finish the day at a Lubbock Young Professionals event.

On Thursday, he will speak to Borden County School and Rotan ISD.

On Friday, May 12, he will be in Abilene.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.