Report: Olton city manager is "away from city offices" but not placed on leave after indictment, arrest

Officials with the City of Olton released a statement Monday morning about City Manager Marvin Tillman, who was arrested after being indicted by a Lamb County Grand Jury on Friday.

The statement was released to the citizens of Olton and said:

Announcement to the citizens of the City of Olton City Manager Marvin Tillman will be away from the City offices for a two week period beginning May 8th. The City's employees and personnel will work and perform their job responsibilities to assure normal operation and continuity of municipal services to our citizens during this time. Mayor Mark McFadden and City department heads will handle routine daily administrative matters for the City.

According to the Olton Enterprise, Mayor Mark McFadden told them the city manager has not been placed on leave. When asked why, the mayor said, "He wanted to go on vacation." He also told the Olton Enterprise, "A man is innocent until proven guilty."

Tillman was arrested by a Texas Ranger around 11:30 a.m. on Friday at his farm south of Olton after a Lamb County Grand Jury indicted him on two charges of theft of property.

According to the indictments, Tillman is accused of taking control of a 72.4-acre tract of land, owned by the City of Olton, for approximately 10 years, without the consent of the city. He is also accused of stealing water from the City of Olton for approximately three years. The indictment says Tillman did not make a deposit or monthly payments for the water.

Tillman's bond was set at $5,000 on each indictment.

A felony complaint has also been filed against Tillman for impersonating an officer after he was accused of driving an official, marked police vehicle and activating the emergency lights to get another motorist to slow down.

A misdemeanor complaint was also been filed against Tillman, accusing him of stealing automobile tires from the City of Olton.

Tillman has not been officially charged for either complaint.

