Area athletes prepare for UIL Track and Field State Championship

To be a track and field athlete you must be strong, and mentally tough. That describes the more than 150 area athletes who are on their way to compete in the UIL State Track and Field Championships.

"I think every team here in West Texas has a little toughness to them, and it's a good edge to have. When we travel to other meets," Coronado's head girl's Track and Field Coach Tim Torres said.

And for six Coronado Mustangs, their path to the championships wasn't easy.

"At the beginning of the season, it was kind of rough. Because we weren't in good shape," Coronado Junior Raven Woodson said.

"Well, the beginning was really hard, because we had a lot of girls getting sick," Coronado Sophomore Diamond Lilly said.

But in the middle of the season, something clicked.

"In the middle of track season, we noticed we were going to make it to state. Our times were good, so it clicked. We worked hard and made it to state," Woodson said.

As the Mustangs, and the rest of the area athletes head to state, Coach Torres has his keys to victory, for them to return home state champions.

"All we can do is get there and run our best. Beat our time, and hopefully that will be the right thing to do. Because if we beat our time, we should be in the mix of things and that's what we hope can happen at state," Coach Torres said.

Here's a list of athletes from our viewing area who will participate in the meet May 11 to 13.

Girls Shot Put - 6A

Megan Hartline – Frenship

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay - 5A

Lubbock Coronado – TerriYona Adams, Iysis Gonzales, Diamond Lilly, Daycha Lilly, Anna Runquist, Raven Woodson

Girls 400 Meter Dash - 5A

Raven Woodson - Lubbock Coronado

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay - 5A

Lubbock Coronado – TerriYona Adams, Iysis Gonzales, Diamond Lilly, Daycha Lilly, Anna Runquist, Raven Woodson

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - 5A

Lubbock Monterey - Nicholas Villarreal, Jack Dykes, Taylor Williamson, Quincy Walker, Zae Johnson, Donovan Jones

Girls High Jump - 5A

NeNe Phenix - Lubbock Coronado

Boys 3200 Meter Run - 4A

Isaac Vargas – Levelland

Boys 1600 Meter Run - 4A

Isaac Vargas – Levelland

Boys Pole Vault - 4A

Alex Hindman – Seminole

Boys Triple Jump - 4A

Daniel Hurn – Levelland

Girls 3200 Meter Run - 3A

Ivy Guerra – Tulia

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay – 3A

Slaton - Kamryn Gibbs, Erin Olmos, Quanasia McDaniel, Takaja Robinson, Kaylee Franklin

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay - 3A

Slaton - Kamryn Gibbs, Erin Olmos, Quanasia McDaniel, Takaja Robinson, Kaylee Franklin

Girls 1600 Meter Run - 3A

Madelyn Merrell – Idalou

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay - 3A

Shallowater - Cailyn Breckel, Kenzie Hughes, Cayenne Williams, Cooper Mitchell, Stormie Williams, Meredith Satterwhite

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 3A

Cayenne Williams – Shallowater

Girls 3200 Meter Run - 2A

Ryiann Araujo – Lockney

Boys 3200 Meter Run - 2A

Steven Quintanilla – Sundown

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay - 2A

New Deal - Mark Adams, David Morgan, Brandon Coronado, Nehemiah Martinez, Jordan Lacy, Javan Rodriguez

Boys 800 Meter Run - 2A

Steven Quintanilla – Sundown

Tyler Saldana – Floydada

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 2A

Jenna Legan – Sundown

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 2A

Jordan Lacy – New Deal

Girls 100 Meter Dash - 2A

Shayla White – Floydada

Boys 100 Meter Dash - 2A

Mark Adams – New Deal

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay - 2A

Post - Machala Hengen, Shailey Miller, Baylea Pittman, Kelby Tidwell, Julie Rudd, Hannah Miranda

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay - 2A

New Deal - Brandon Coronado, Mark Adams, David Morgan, Jordan Lacy, Javan Rodriguez, Charlie Bullock

Boys 400 Meter Dash - 2A

Jaime Cueto – Plains

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles - 2A

Alexis Terry – Sundown

Machala Hengen – Post

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 2A

Jace Cannon – Hale Center

Girls 200 Meter Dash - 2A

Jordain Castro – Ralls

Boys 200 Meter Dash - 2A

Andres Loera – Bovina

Jaime Cueto – Plains

Girls 1600 Meter Run - 2A

Andrea Sanchez – Sundown

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay - 2A

Sundown - Haven Wisdom, Andrea Sanchez, Hannah Jenkins, Alexi Vigil, Alexis Terry, Rebecca Kenley

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - 2A

Sundown - Jimmy Jimenez, Zach Smith, Austin Thoms, Steven Quintanilla, Ladd Wilkes, Isaac Hernandez

Girls Discus Throw - 2A

Haley Walker – Lockney

Boys Discus Throw - 2A

Bryce Spencer – Sundown

Xavier Rivera – Abernathy

Boys High Jump - 2A

Jordan Lacy – New Deal

Roberto Trevizo – Farwell

Boys Long Jump - 2A

Alvin (A.J.) Reed – Post

Girls Shot Put - 2A

Sirena Minjarez – Seagraves

Boys Shot Put - 2A

Jaden Butler – Lockney

Xavier Rivera – Abernathy

Girls 3200 Meter Run - 1A

Lexi Villarreal - O'Donnell

Gracen Key - Wellman-Union

Boys 3200 Meter Run - 1A

Dustin Dominey – Spur

Jake Merrell - Turkey Valley

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay - 1A

Springlake Earth - Jaden McCallister - Angel Darden - Brooke Arenas - Tatum Hood - Abby Trevizo - Callie Crum

Klondike - Alexi Bushong, Savannah Wiebe, Macy Sharp, Sarah Kearney, Kasey Whitley, Haleigh Archer

Ira - Lindsey Womack, Lexie Hanshew, Emily McCowen, Sierra Welch, Shyia Hill, Abby Manning

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay - 1A

Borden County - Nick Proulx, Hunter Jones, Jayton Lewis, Corbin Sumners, Ryan Willborn, Braxton Coor

Turkey Valley - Adrian Espinoza, Joe Carrera, Dax Allen, Jayton Smith, Paden Rothwell, Tristen Schlueter

Guthrie - Cooper Jones, Cutter Jones, Kylar Talley, Landon Roberts, Blane Blount, Levi Jones

Girls 800 Meter Run - 1A

Gracen Key - Wellman-Union

Esmeralda Espinoza – Whiteface

Boys 800 Meter Run - 1A

Cesar Amador - Springlake Earth

Jake Merrell - Turkey Valley

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles -1A

Kayli Rowland – Ropes

Mattisun Hester – Lazbuddie

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 1A

Joseph Garibaldi – Paducah

Girls 100 Meter Dash - 1A

Brishaya Sneed – Hermleigh

Boys 100 Meter Dash - 1A

Juan Villarreal - Turkey Valley

Boocker Brasuel – Ira

Girls 4x200 Meter Relay - 1A

Klondike - Alexi Bushong, Savannah Wiebe, Macy Sharp, Sarah Kearney, Kasey Whitley, Haleigh Archer

Springlake Earth - Angel Darden, Jaden McCallister, Brooke Arenas, Tatum Hood, Abby Trevizo, Callie Crum

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay - 1A

Turkey Valley - Adrian Espinoza, Jayton Smith, Dax Allen, Juan Villarreal, Joe Carrera, Paden Rothwell

Borden County - Nick Proulx, Hunter Jones, Jayton Lewis, Corbin Sumners, Braxton Coor, Trace Richey

Girls 400 Meter Dash - 1A

Sierra Welch – Ira

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles - 1A

Lexie Hanshew – Ira

Kayli Rowland – Ropes

Mattisun Hester – Lazbuddie

Kaitlyn Clardy – Anton

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 1A

Kylar Talley – Guthrie

Jonathan Michael Solis - Springlake Earth

Girls 200 Meter Dash - 1A

Sarah Kearney – Klondike

Boys 200 Meter Dash - 1A

Adrian Espinoza - Turkey Valley

Girls 1600 Meter Run - 1A

Lexi Villarreal - O'Donnell

Hailey Lowery - Gail Borden

Esmeralda Espinoza – Whiteface

Lana Belmares - Turkey Valley

Gracen Key - Wellman-Union

Boys 1600 Meter Run - 1A

Jake Merrell - Turkey Valley

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay - 1A

Nazareth - Abby Schmucker, Blakely Gerber, April Schmucker, Shania Schacher

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - 1A

Guthrie - Kylar Talley, Cutter Jones, Blane Blount, Landon Roberts, PL Gibson, Kaleb Brendle

Turkey Valley - Dax Allen, Tristen Schlueter, Jayton Smith, Juan Villarreal, Parker Carson, Jed Day

Girls Discus Throw - 1A

Kayli Rowland – Ropes

Myeshia Thomas – Amherst

Boys Discus Throw - 1A

Donovan Vasquez - O'Donnell

Dallyn Fogerson – Southland

Girls High Jump - 1A

Mattisun Hester – Lazbuddie

Kayli Rowland – Ropes

Sarah Kearney – Klondike

Girls Long Jump - 1A

Alexi Bushong – Klondike

Kaitlyn Clardy – Anton

Boys Long Jump - 1A

Joseph Garibaldi – Paducah

Girls Pole Vault - 1A

Tally Patton – Silverton

Jacie Fowler – New Home

Lindsey Womack – Ira

Boys Pole Vault - 1A

Landon Roberts – Guthrie

Girls Shot Put - 1A

Myeshia Thomas – Amherst

Kiki Gonzales – Hermleigh

Boys Shot Put - 1A

Jacolby Burns – Paducah

Girls Triple Jump - 1A

Kaitlyn Clardy – Anton

Sydney Ritter – Groom

