Area athletes prepare for UIL Track and Field State Championship

To be a track and field athlete you must be strong, and mentally tough. That describes the more than 150 area athletes who are on their way to compete in the UIL State Track and Field Championships.
"I think every team here in West Texas has a little toughness to them, and it's a good edge to have. When we travel to other meets," Coronado's head girl's Track and Field Coach Tim Torres said.
And for six Coronado Mustangs, their path to the championships wasn't easy.
"At the beginning of the season, it was kind of rough. Because we weren't in good shape," Coronado Junior Raven Woodson said.
"Well, the beginning was really hard, because we had a lot of girls getting sick," Coronado Sophomore Diamond Lilly said.
But in the middle of the season, something clicked.
"In the middle of track season, we noticed we were going to make it to state. Our times were good, so it clicked. We worked hard and made it to state," Woodson said.
As the Mustangs, and the rest of the area athletes head to state, Coach Torres has his keys to victory, for them to return home state champions.
"All we can do is get there and run our best. Beat our time, and hopefully that will be the right thing to do. Because if we beat our time, we should be in the mix of things and that's what we hope can happen at state," Coach Torres said.
Here's a list of athletes from our viewing area who will participate in the meet May 11 to 13.
Girls Shot Put - 6A
Megan Hartline – Frenship
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay - 5A
Lubbock Coronado – TerriYona Adams, Iysis Gonzales, Diamond Lilly, Daycha Lilly, Anna Runquist, Raven Woodson
Girls 400 Meter Dash - 5A
Raven Woodson - Lubbock Coronado
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay - 5A
Lubbock Coronado – TerriYona Adams, Iysis Gonzales, Diamond Lilly, Daycha Lilly, Anna Runquist, Raven Woodson
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - 5A
Lubbock Monterey - Nicholas Villarreal, Jack Dykes, Taylor Williamson, Quincy Walker, Zae Johnson, Donovan Jones
Girls High Jump - 5A
NeNe Phenix - Lubbock Coronado
Boys 3200 Meter Run - 4A
Isaac Vargas – Levelland
Boys 1600 Meter Run - 4A
Isaac Vargas – Levelland
Boys Pole Vault - 4A
Alex Hindman – Seminole
Boys Triple Jump - 4A
Daniel Hurn – Levelland
Girls 3200 Meter Run - 3A
Ivy Guerra – Tulia
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay – 3A
Slaton - Kamryn Gibbs, Erin Olmos, Quanasia McDaniel, Takaja Robinson, Kaylee Franklin
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay - 3A
Slaton - Kamryn Gibbs, Erin Olmos, Quanasia McDaniel, Takaja Robinson, Kaylee Franklin
Girls 1600 Meter Run - 3A
Madelyn Merrell – Idalou
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay - 3A
Shallowater - Cailyn Breckel, Kenzie Hughes, Cayenne Williams, Cooper Mitchell, Stormie Williams, Meredith Satterwhite
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 3A
Cayenne Williams – Shallowater
Girls 3200 Meter Run - 2A
Ryiann Araujo – Lockney
Boys 3200 Meter Run - 2A
Steven Quintanilla – Sundown
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay - 2A
New Deal - Mark Adams, David Morgan, Brandon Coronado, Nehemiah Martinez, Jordan Lacy, Javan Rodriguez
Boys 800 Meter Run - 2A
Steven Quintanilla – Sundown
Tyler Saldana – Floydada
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles - 2A
Jenna Legan – Sundown
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 2A
Jordan Lacy – New Deal
Girls 100 Meter Dash - 2A
Shayla White – Floydada
Boys 100 Meter Dash - 2A
Mark Adams – New Deal
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay - 2A
Post - Machala Hengen, Shailey Miller, Baylea Pittman, Kelby Tidwell, Julie Rudd, Hannah Miranda
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay - 2A
New Deal - Brandon Coronado, Mark Adams, David Morgan, Jordan Lacy, Javan Rodriguez, Charlie Bullock
Boys 400 Meter Dash - 2A
Jaime Cueto – Plains
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles - 2A
Alexis Terry – Sundown
Machala Hengen – Post
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 2A
Jace Cannon – Hale Center
Girls 200 Meter Dash - 2A
Jordain Castro – Ralls
Boys 200 Meter Dash - 2A
Andres Loera – Bovina
Jaime Cueto – Plains
Girls 1600 Meter Run - 2A
Andrea Sanchez – Sundown
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay - 2A
Sundown - Haven Wisdom, Andrea Sanchez, Hannah Jenkins, Alexi Vigil, Alexis Terry, Rebecca Kenley
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - 2A
Sundown - Jimmy Jimenez, Zach Smith, Austin Thoms, Steven Quintanilla, Ladd Wilkes, Isaac Hernandez
Girls Discus Throw - 2A
Haley Walker – Lockney
Boys Discus Throw - 2A
Bryce Spencer – Sundown
Xavier Rivera – Abernathy
Boys High Jump - 2A
Jordan Lacy – New Deal
Roberto Trevizo – Farwell
Boys Long Jump - 2A
Alvin (A.J.) Reed – Post
Girls Shot Put - 2A
Sirena Minjarez – Seagraves
Boys Shot Put - 2A
Jaden Butler – Lockney
Xavier Rivera – Abernathy
Girls 3200 Meter Run - 1A
Lexi Villarreal - O'Donnell
Gracen Key - Wellman-Union
Boys 3200 Meter Run - 1A
Dustin Dominey – Spur
Jake Merrell - Turkey Valley
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay - 1A
Springlake Earth - Jaden McCallister - Angel Darden - Brooke Arenas - Tatum Hood - Abby Trevizo - Callie Crum
Klondike - Alexi Bushong, Savannah Wiebe, Macy Sharp, Sarah Kearney, Kasey Whitley, Haleigh Archer
Ira - Lindsey Womack, Lexie Hanshew, Emily McCowen, Sierra Welch, Shyia Hill, Abby Manning
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay - 1A
Borden County - Nick Proulx, Hunter Jones, Jayton Lewis, Corbin Sumners, Ryan Willborn, Braxton Coor
Turkey Valley - Adrian Espinoza, Joe Carrera, Dax Allen, Jayton Smith, Paden Rothwell, Tristen Schlueter
Guthrie - Cooper Jones, Cutter Jones, Kylar Talley, Landon Roberts, Blane Blount, Levi Jones
Girls 800 Meter Run - 1A
Gracen Key - Wellman-Union
Esmeralda Espinoza – Whiteface
Boys 800 Meter Run - 1A
Cesar Amador - Springlake Earth
Jake Merrell - Turkey Valley
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles -1A
Kayli Rowland – Ropes
Mattisun Hester – Lazbuddie
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles - 1A
Joseph Garibaldi – Paducah
Girls 100 Meter Dash - 1A
Brishaya Sneed – Hermleigh
Boys 100 Meter Dash - 1A
Juan Villarreal - Turkey Valley
Boocker Brasuel – Ira
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay - 1A
Klondike - Alexi Bushong, Savannah Wiebe, Macy Sharp, Sarah Kearney, Kasey Whitley, Haleigh Archer
Springlake Earth - Angel Darden, Jaden McCallister, Brooke Arenas, Tatum Hood, Abby Trevizo, Callie Crum
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay - 1A
Turkey Valley - Adrian Espinoza, Jayton Smith, Dax Allen, Juan Villarreal, Joe Carrera, Paden Rothwell
Borden County - Nick Proulx, Hunter Jones, Jayton Lewis, Corbin Sumners, Braxton Coor, Trace Richey
Girls 400 Meter Dash - 1A
Sierra Welch – Ira
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles - 1A
Lexie Hanshew – Ira
Kayli Rowland – Ropes
Mattisun Hester – Lazbuddie
Kaitlyn Clardy – Anton
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles - 1A
Kylar Talley – Guthrie
Jonathan Michael Solis - Springlake Earth
Girls 200 Meter Dash - 1A
Sarah Kearney – Klondike
Boys 200 Meter Dash - 1A
Adrian Espinoza - Turkey Valley
Girls 1600 Meter Run - 1A
Lexi Villarreal - O'Donnell
Hailey Lowery - Gail Borden
Esmeralda Espinoza – Whiteface
Lana Belmares - Turkey Valley
Gracen Key - Wellman-Union
Boys 1600 Meter Run - 1A
Jake Merrell - Turkey Valley
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay - 1A
Nazareth - Abby Schmucker, Blakely Gerber, April Schmucker, Shania Schacher
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - 1A
Guthrie - Kylar Talley, Cutter Jones, Blane Blount, Landon Roberts, PL Gibson, Kaleb Brendle
Turkey Valley - Dax Allen, Tristen Schlueter, Jayton Smith, Juan Villarreal, Parker Carson, Jed Day
Girls Discus Throw - 1A
Kayli Rowland – Ropes
Myeshia Thomas – Amherst
Boys Discus Throw - 1A
Donovan Vasquez - O'Donnell
Dallyn Fogerson – Southland
Girls High Jump - 1A
Mattisun Hester – Lazbuddie
Kayli Rowland – Ropes
Sarah Kearney – Klondike
Girls Long Jump - 1A
Alexi Bushong – Klondike
Kaitlyn Clardy – Anton
Boys Long Jump - 1A
Joseph Garibaldi – Paducah
Girls Pole Vault - 1A
Tally Patton – Silverton
Jacie Fowler – New Home
Lindsey Womack – Ira
Boys Pole Vault - 1A
Landon Roberts – Guthrie
Girls Shot Put - 1A
Myeshia Thomas – Amherst
Kiki Gonzales – Hermleigh
Boys Shot Put - 1A
Jacolby Burns – Paducah
Girls Triple Jump - 1A
Kaitlyn Clardy – Anton
Sydney Ritter – Groom
