New Mexico man killed in vehicle crash near Loving, NM

Provided by New Mexico State Police

Sunday evening, May 7, 2017, around 10:20 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers responded to US 285, mile marker 20, in reference to a fatal motor vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by, Daniel Delgado (59) from Loving, N.M., was traveling southbound when Mr. Delgado failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. As a result, the vehicle exited the roadway and overturned several times.

Mr. Delgado was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No additional information is available at this time, this vehicle crash is still under investigation.