Salvation Army of Lubbock celebrates National Salvation Army Week

Provided by Salvation Army of Lubbock

(Lubbock, TX-) When President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared the first National Salvation Army Week in 1954, he stated "Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of brotherhood."

The Salvation Army is proud to continue honoring this tradition in the Lubbock community. Now in its 63rd year, National Salvation Army Week gives The Salvation Army the opportunity to connect with community members, thank volunteers, and have plenty of fun! Please see the schedule below for ways to get involved.

National Salvation Army Week

Schedule of Events

May 8th-12th, 2017

Monday 5/8

8:00AM-9:00AM City Hall: Pass out donuts to workers at City Hall

8:30AM City Hall: Special Recognition given by City of Lubbock Official

3PM-5PM South Plains Mall: Art for The Salvation Army Coloring Contest Kickoff

Booth will be between Bealls and JC Penney

Coloring pages will be available for download all week on our Facebook page and people can share their work using #ArtforTSALBK

Tuesday 5/9

8:00AM-12:30PM Various Locations: Donut Day honoring police, first responders, and media partners

Wednesday 5/10

12PM-1:30pm The Salvation Army: Cookout at the Corps (Free Lunch!)

Thursday 5/11

10AM-12PM: Raising Cane's Gives Back to The Salvation Army

Purchase any meal at Raising Cane's on University, mention The Salvation Army, and Raising Cane's will donate a portion of your purchase to The Salvation Army of Lubbock

Friday 5/12

12:30PM-2PM The Salvation Army: Community Resource Fair