Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Littlefield

Three suspects were placed under arrest after an officer-involved shooting in Littlefield.

It happened in the 400 block of S. Wicker on Friday, around 10 p.m.

30-year-old Joseph Rey Jaramillo, 44-year-old Arnoledo Mendoza Lepez and 27-year-old Zahir Alexander Rivera-Pineda were placed under arrest.

Jaramillo and Lepez were taken to the Lamb County Jail. Rivera-Pineda was wounded and taken for medical care.

All have been charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance over 200 grams, 20 lbs. methamphetamine.

This was a muti-agency operation and the investigation is ongoing.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office issued this statement on Monday:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday at a residence in Littlefield.

At approximately 10:00 p.m., officers were executing a search warrant on the residence when the suspect was shot by a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

The preliminary investigation shows that the deputy observed the suspect standing in the garage with an object in his hand that the deputy believed to be a weapon. The deputy gave verbal commands for the suspect to get on the ground, which the suspect did not obey.

The suspect began to raise the object and the deputy shot him. The suspect was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Texas Rangers to investigate the shooting. All investigative evidence will be turned over to the Lamb County District Attorney’s Office. This is all the information available for release at this time.

Due to the nature of the officer’s duty assignment, his name will not be released and as is customary, he has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the Texas Rangers investigation. Please refer all other inquiries to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Division.

