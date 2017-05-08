Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Littlefield

President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.
According to the Olton Enterprise, Mayor Mark McFadden told them the city manager has not been placed on leave. When asked why, the mayor said, "He wanted to go on vacation." He also told the Olton Enterprise, "A man is innocent until proven guilty."
According to the Olton Enterprise, Mayor Mark McFadden told them the city manager has not been placed on leave. When asked why, the mayor said, "He wanted to go on vacation." He also told the Olton Enterprise, "A man is innocent until proven guilty."