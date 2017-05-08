TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at 80th & Slide slowed by 2-vehicle wreck - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD

Northbound traffic at 80th & Slide has been slowed by a Monday afternoon wreck.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us a white Jeep was traveling northbound on Slide when the black Silverado apparently tried to make a left turn onto 80th and struck the Jeep.

Southbound traffic is all clear.

