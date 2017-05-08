TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at 80th & Slide slowed by 2-vehicle wreck

President Donald Trump's attorneys hope to convince a federal appeals court to give the green light to his revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.

An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.

Yates: Alarm about Russian blackmail led to warning on Flynn

The former New Mexico congresswoman President Donald Trump nominated for Air Force secretary is set for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.