Red flags to help spot childhood cancer

A Colorado children's hospital saw four times as many marijuana-intoxicated teenagers land in its ER or urgent care centers following legalization of recreational pot in that state, a new study reports.
A Colorado children's hospital saw four times as many marijuana-intoxicated teenagers land in its ER or urgent care centers following legalization of recreational pot in that state, a new study reports.
Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.
Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.
A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.
A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.
About 16 American children are hospitalized daily due to gunshot injuries, a new study says.
About 16 American children are hospitalized daily due to gunshot injuries, a new study says.
The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.
The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.
Surviving a cancer when young may leave some women with another health issue: An increased risk for certain pregnancy complications.
Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.
Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.
A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.
A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.
The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.
The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.
With one vote to spare, Republicans took the first steps Thursday in their longstanding battle to repeal and replace Obamacare.
With one vote to spare, Republicans took the first steps Thursday in their longstanding battle to repeal and replace Obamacare.