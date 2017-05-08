Missing Palm Valley woman found safe in Lamesa

Alice Myers has been found.

LPD dispatch received a call from a family member on Tuesday night stating they had just spoken to Myers over the phone.

The LPD dispatcher was able to ping her cell phone and determine she was located just west of Lamesa. The dispatcher then contacted the Dawson County Sheriff's Office with the information and they were able to locate Ms. Myers.

The following is a statement provided by Palm Valley PD:

Ms. Myers was located in Dawson County near La Mesa, Texas on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 3:50 pm by a sheriff's deputy. Ms. Myers was found safe in her vehicle and taken to the Dawson Sheriff's Office. Our department was contacted and proceeded to notify relatives of her location. Ms. Myers was released to the custody of a family friend and arrangements are being made for her to return home.

The Palm Valley Police Department wishes to thank the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, the Lubbock Police Department, the Cameron County HIDTA Task Force, Homeland Security, local media outlets, and the general public for their assistance in this case which led to a successful resolution.

