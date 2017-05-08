Missing Palm Valley woman found safe in Lamesa

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.
UPDATE 11:48 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern Hale County until 12:15 a.m.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
He was the best friend and bodyguard to professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek, who was his co-star on "Rob & Big."
