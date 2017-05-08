Police searching for missing Palm Valley woman, vehicle found in Lubbock

Police are searching for 66-year-old Alice Myers out of Palm Valley Texas.

Her vehicle was located in Lubbock on Monday at the United Supermarket parking lot at 50th Street and Avenue Q.

Myers was reported missing on Saturday, May 6.

She is 5'2, 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say a male by the name of "Joe" called Boggus Ford in Harlingen claiming to be a friend of Ms. Myers and gave them the location of the vehicle, saying she no longer wanted it. He refused to provide a contact number or his last name.

Anyone with information on this missing woman or the man who called in the vehicle location should call the Palm Valley Police Department at (956) 873-1500.

