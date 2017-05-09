Arrest Warrant: Man admits to stealing more than $38k of equipment

A man who police say admitted to stealing more than $38,000 of equipment told police he did not commit the crime alone.

Robert Schwartzkopf, 38, admitted to breaking into a farm supply company and stealing John Deere Gators.

The second suspect also admitted to his role in the theft, according to police.

Detectives recovered both of the Gators valued at $38,400.

Schwartzkopf remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center awaiting formal charges of bonds totaling more than $67,000.

