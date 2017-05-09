Arrest Warrant: Man admits to stealing more than $38k of equipment

Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for a wide area across the South Plains including Andrews, Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Culberson, Deaf Smith, Gaines, Hockley, Lamb, Loving, Oldham, Parmer, Reeves, Terry, Ward, Winkler, Yoakum counties through 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.