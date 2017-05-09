Christ in the Arts celebrates its 10th season with UNSEEN-The St - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Christ in the Arts celebrates its 10th season with UNSEEN-The Story Behind the Story

By Shaley Sanders, Anchor/Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Christ in the Arts is preparing for the debut of UNSEEN-The Story Behind the Story.

Jennifer Elder is the production director for CIA and said this original stage production communicates a poignant story of the redemption of hope even in the darkest moments of human experience. 

She said the story follows two contemporary families that encounter unexpected grief and loss.

She asked what might happen if, in the midst of their truly painful experience, they could get a glimpse of an unseen realm where God's love, peace and faith had the power to transcend everything. 

The production is taking place on Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. 

Doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the door. 

Reserved-seating tickets are now on sale at Select-a-Seat.  

Tickets for adults are priced at $15 and $20, for children (ages 3-12), tickets are priced at $10 and $15, lap children under the age of 3 are FREE. (Taxes and fees apply to ticket prices).

Click here for a sneak peek at the production.

Click here to learn more about Christ in the Arts.

