Olton City Council announces special meeting to discuss employment status of city manager

Officials with the City of Olton have posted the date and time for a special city council meeting where they will discuss the employment status of City Manager Marvin Tillman, who was arrested after being indicted by a Lamb County Grand Jury last week on charges of theft.

The special meeting of the Olton City Council will be held on Friday, May 12, 2017 at Noon in the Council Chambers at City Hall at 900 Main Street in Olton.

On Monday, officials with the city of Olton released a statement saying Tillman will be away from the city offices for two weeks beginning May 8 but did not say he was on leave. Instead, Mayor Mark McFadden told the Olton Enterprise Tillman has not been placed on leave because "he wanted to go on vacation." He also said, "A man is innocent until proven guilty."

Tillman was arrested by a Texas Ranger around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at his farm south of Olton after a Lamb County Grand Jury indicted him on two charges of theft of property.

Tillman's bond was set at $5,000 on each indictment. He has since bonded out of jail.

According to the indictments, Tillman is accused of taking control of a 72.4-acre tract of land, owned by the City of Olton, for approximately 10 years, without the consent of the city. He is also accused of stealing water from the City of Olton for approximately three years. The indictment says Tillman did not make a deposit or monthly payments for the water.

A felony complaint has also been filed against Tillman for impersonating an officer after he was accused of driving an official, marked police vehicle and activating the emergency lights to get another motorist to slow down.

A misdemeanor complaint was also been filed against Tillman, accusing him of stealing automobile tires from the City of Olton.

Tillman has not been officially charged for either complaint.

It was standing room only during Monday night's city council meeting - as many residents showed up in hopes of hearing some sort of discussion about Marvin Tillman. But, when city attorney Lanny Voss stood up to let residents know council members would not be speaking about him, or his current city employment, a handful of residents got up and left.

Olton City Attorney Lanny Voss says the reason council members could not discuss Tillman during tonight's meeting - is because of when the council agenda was originally posted.

We spoke with several residents who actually got up and left the meeting after hearing Voss' statement.

While they didn't go on camera for fear of losing their job in speaking out against Tillman publicly, they did tell us they're disappointed the council didn't call a special session, before Monday's meeting, or in the coming days to start a dialogue with residents.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.