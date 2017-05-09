Lion Pride: Trinity Christian Elementary Education

This week, hear from Trinity Christian Elementary School Principal Jill Roberts as she discusses the education system in grades K-6. With features like specialized classes for students who have learning disabilities and strong partnerships with parents, Trinity Christian is "a small school, with individualized attention for your child, and all the opportunities that a large school provides."
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.