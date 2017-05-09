Lion Pride: Trinity Christian Elementary Education - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lion Pride: Trinity Christian Elementary Education

By Kembra Gerner, Digital Marketing Manager
This week, hear from Trinity Christian Elementary School Principal Jill Roberts as she discusses the education system in grades K-6. With features like specialized classes for students who have learning disabilities and strong partnerships with parents, Trinity Christian is "a small school, with individualized attention for your child, and all the opportunities that a large school provides."

