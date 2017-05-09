Woman in hospital after Hale County rollover

One woman is in the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on I-27 in Hale County.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of the highway between Plainview and Hale Center.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, lost control of her Dodge Grand Caravan, coming to rest in the grassy area between the highway and eastbound service lanes.

She was able to walk away from the crash and into a Hale Center EMS ambulance. She was transported to Covenant Hospital in Plainview.

The right lane of the highway was blocked as crews cleared glass and debris from the road.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.