Spotlight on Ag: Texas Peanuts

Texas is the second largest peanut producing state in the nation. Texas peanut farmers planted over three hundred thousand acres in 2016. That's enough to make about nine billion peanut butter sandwiches!

Texas is the only state to produce all four varieties and organic peanuts. Remember to thank a peanut farmer the next time you open a fresh jar of peanut butter.

Always request the best and ask for high-quality Texas peanuts! For more information, visit us at TexasPeanutBoard.com.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and Texas Peanut Producers Board, we're Shelly Nutt and Lindsay Hamer.

