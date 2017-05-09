New Deal Lady Lions making history this season

The New Deal Lady Lions softball team is reaching new heights under second year Head Coach Matthew Ford.

The Lady Lions are 13-6 and won the bi-district championship beating Sanford Fritch 27-9 to advance to the area-round playoffs.

Then New Deal beat Van Horn 6-4 and 14-3 bringing home the Lady Lion's first ever area championship.

Mackenzie Johnson, Senior pitcher/infielder, says she wants to keep making history.

"That means a lot because we made history you know, we've never been this far before so it feels really good."

Next up, the Lady Lions face Forsan in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

