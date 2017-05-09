Cars too close to your driveway? New city ordinance may help

The Tornado Warning for Bailey and Lamb County has now been downgraded to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Lamb County near Sudan.
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed.
