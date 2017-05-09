Cars too close to your driveway? New city ordinance may help

We went out to Tech Terrace with a yard stick and found six potential violators on just one block (source: KCBD video)

If you've got cars parking too close to your driveway, a new ordinance on the agenda for the Lubbock City Council may help.

It's called the "Parking, Stopping and Standing" ordinance, and it would prohibit cars from parking within a certain distance from driveways.

The law would be you can't park within three feet of a public or private driveway, meaning homes and even businesses.

The council will vote on the measure this Thursday, May 11.

They say it's an issue of driver safety: trying to back out of your driveway and not being able to see, because other cars are parked too close.

Lubbock Police would ultimately enforce this, and they say the fine could be up to $200.

They say this used to be a city ordinance, but hasn't been for the last few years.

How big of a problem is this? We decided to go to an area in the Tech Terrace neighborhood with a yard stick, to see how many potential violators we could find.

And on just one block of Tech Terrace, on 22nd street between Akron and Boston Avenue, we found six cars parked too close to a driveway.

If you don't believe the yard stick, just ask the residents in Tech Terrace.

Longtime resident Stan Cebull says it's a regular occurrence.

"Sometimes they're very close so you can hardly get in or out of the driveway. Especially when there is a car on both sides of the driveway. And of course when there is a car across the street, that means you haven't gotten much of a turning radius either," Cebull said.

And Caroline Steger says the issue sparked her and her sister to have someone paint the edge of their driveway yellow.

"And it has worked a little bit better and people don't do it as often, but our next door neighbors obviously have a smaller area for them to park and then we have a larger area. So, people try to fit multiple cars in front of our house and then they block it," Steger said.

Both Cebull and Steger say they hope the ordinance passes, and is enforced.

"It would get through to them only if it's enforced, regularly. If it's not enforced regularly it won't work," Cebull said.

"I think it would help a ton. They (neighbors) would hate it, but it would help," Steger said.

Councilman Jeff Griffith says the law would apply to homeowners' cars in front of their own driveways as well.

He says they made no exceptions in the ordinance, because of the public safety aspect.

Councilwoman Karen Gibson tells us if this passes on Thursday, it would go into effect on June 3.

