Police: Lubbock man admits stealing $38K worth of farm equipment

A man is behind bars after police say he admitted to stealing more than $38,000 of farm equipment here in Lubbock.

Police say 38-year-old Robert Schwartzkopf admitted to breaking into a farm supply company and stealing John Deere Gators.

Police say a second suspect confessed as well.

Schwartzkopf remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center awaiting formal charges on bonds totaling more than $67,000.

