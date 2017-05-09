CONSIDER THIS: Perry, Arrington making good on campaign promises for West Texas

Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Senator Charles Perry's Sanctuary Cities bill.

It provides penalties for cities and public officials that do not enforce federal immigration laws.

It is a step toward the rule of law and acknowledging that borders and citizenship have meaning and value.

It is also the fulfillment of a promise that Senator Perry made four years ago as a state representative.

Recently, freshman Congressman Jodey Arrington followed up on a commitment of his own to support term limits for Congress.

Arrington announced his intention to file term limit legislation this session.

Consider this: It is refreshing to see elected officials keeping promises made on the campaign trail.

Charles Perry worked four years to make good on his pledge, and for that reason, what started as a campaign issue will become law on September 1.

Congressman Arrington will make a good start on keeping his promises to the voters by working for term limits this session.

Term limits won't be an easy sell to Congress, but I'm hoping Arrington will show the same tenacity and commitment we saw in Senator Perry.

Keeping your promise is a West Texas characteristic that we value and expect.

