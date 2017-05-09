Texas Tech Women’s Golf in 2nd after 2nd round

Shooting two-under in the second round of the NCAA Lubbock Regional, the Texas Tech Women's Golf team moved into 2nd place, sitting at 6 over par overall.

The Lady Raiders are 12 shots back of Arizona State, who went -11 Tuesday at the Rawls Course.

The Top 6 schools will advance to the NCAA Championship so Tech will try to advance out of the Regional round for just the 3rd time in school history and the 2nd time in the last 3 years.

Texas Tech had all 5 golfers finish 1-0ver or better, allowing them to move up from 3rd to 2nd.

Kent State and UCLA are currently tied for 6th, both are 10 shots back of the Lady Raiders.

Standings after 2 rounds

1 Arizona State -6

2 Texas Tech +6

T3 Oregon +7

T3 Furman +7

5 Texas +13

T6 Kent State +16

T6 UCLA +16

8 San Diego State +18

9 Brigham Young +22

10 Oregon State +23

11 Oklahoma +24

12 Iowa State +27

13 TCU +35

14 UNLV +36

15 Murray State +38

16 Georgetown +45

17 Richmond +65

18 Sacred Heart U. +87

