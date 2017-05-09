Texas Tech Women’s Golf in 2nd after 2nd round

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Shooting two-under in the second round of the NCAA Lubbock Regional, the Texas Tech Women's Golf team moved into 2nd place, sitting at 6 over par overall.
A hero dog saved everybody in a hiking group from a bear.
The New Deal Lady Lions softball team is reaching new heights under second year Head Coach Matthew Ford.
Former LSU and NBA star Shaquille O’Neal seems serious about being a sheriff.
