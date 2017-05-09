EXTRA INNINGS: Softball & Baseball Playoff Pairings for Area Tea - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

EXTRA INNINGS: Softball & Baseball Playoff Pairings for Area Teams

Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

Eight area softball teams are in Regionals and 18 baseball teams are in the Area round.

SOFTBALL

8 area teams into Regionals

5A
Coronado vs Canyon in Plainview
6:30pm Friday
1pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed

3A
Idalou vs. Alpine at Midland Greenwood
7pm Friday
1pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed

2A
Ralls vs. Post at Monterey
6:30pm Thursday at Monterey

New Deal vs. Forsan in Sundown
6pm Thursday
3pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed

1A
Borden County vs Ira in Big Spring
5pm Saturday

Hermleigh vs Rotan at Abilene Christian University
8pm Thursday
4pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed

BASEBALL

18 area baseball teams in area round

6A
Frenship vs Arlington Martin at Wichita Falls
7pm Friday
11am Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed

5A
Coronado vs EP Hanks in Roswell at New Mexico Military Institute
6pm Friday
1pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed

4A
Levelland vs Andrews in Hobbs
7pm Friday
1pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed

Denver City vs. Midland Greenwood at Lubbock Cooper
7pm Friday
1pm Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed

Sweetwater vs. Stephenville at Abilene Christian University
4pm Thursday
Noon Friday
Game 3 to follow if needed

3A
Shallowater vs. Presidio at Odessa High
2pm Friday

Littlefield vs Alpine at Midland Greenwood
6pm Friday
11am Saturday
Game 3 to follow if needed

Idalou vs Wall at McMurry in Abilene
6:30pm Thursday
5pm Friday

2A
Sundown vs West Texas at Wayland Baptist
6pm Thursday
11am Friday
Game 3 to follow if needed

New Deal vs Clarendon
5pm Thursday at Clarendon
7pm Saturday at Hermleigh
Game 3 to follow if needed

Floydada vs Sanford-Fritch
5pm Friday at Potter Co. Memorial
1pm Saturday at Plainview
Game 3 to follow if needed

Post vs Gruver
5pm Friday at Plainview
Game 2 to follow if needed
Game 3 3pm Saturday at Canyon (if needed)

1A
Borden County vs May
4pm Saturday at Howard Payne in Brownwood

Ira vs Cross Plains
5pm Saturday at Merkel

New Home vs Booker
5pm Friday at River Road

SpringLake-Earth vs Follett
5pm Wednesday at Tascosa

TAPPS
Lubbock Christian

