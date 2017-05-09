EXTRA INNINGS: Softball & Baseball Playoff Pairings for Area Teams

Eight area softball teams are in Regionals and 18 baseball teams are in the Area round.

SOFTBALL

8 area teams into Regionals

5A

Coronado vs Canyon in Plainview

6:30pm Friday

1pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

3A

Idalou vs. Alpine at Midland Greenwood

7pm Friday

1pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

2A

Ralls vs. Post at Monterey

6:30pm Thursday at Monterey

New Deal vs. Forsan in Sundown

6pm Thursday

3pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

1A

Borden County vs Ira in Big Spring

5pm Saturday

Hermleigh vs Rotan at Abilene Christian University

8pm Thursday

4pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

BASEBALL

18 area baseball teams in area round

6A

Frenship vs Arlington Martin at Wichita Falls

7pm Friday

11am Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

5A

Coronado vs EP Hanks in Roswell at New Mexico Military Institute

6pm Friday

1pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

4A

Levelland vs Andrews in Hobbs

7pm Friday

1pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Denver City vs. Midland Greenwood at Lubbock Cooper

7pm Friday

1pm Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Sweetwater vs. Stephenville at Abilene Christian University

4pm Thursday

Noon Friday

Game 3 to follow if needed

3A

Shallowater vs. Presidio at Odessa High

2pm Friday

Littlefield vs Alpine at Midland Greenwood

6pm Friday

11am Saturday

Game 3 to follow if needed

Idalou vs Wall at McMurry in Abilene

6:30pm Thursday

5pm Friday

2A

Sundown vs West Texas at Wayland Baptist

6pm Thursday

11am Friday

Game 3 to follow if needed

New Deal vs Clarendon

5pm Thursday at Clarendon

7pm Saturday at Hermleigh

Game 3 to follow if needed

Floydada vs Sanford-Fritch

5pm Friday at Potter Co. Memorial

1pm Saturday at Plainview

Game 3 to follow if needed

Post vs Gruver

5pm Friday at Plainview

Game 2 to follow if needed

Game 3 3pm Saturday at Canyon (if needed)

1A

Borden County vs May

4pm Saturday at Howard Payne in Brownwood

Ira vs Cross Plains

5pm Saturday at Merkel

New Home vs Booker

5pm Friday at River Road

SpringLake-Earth vs Follett

5pm Wednesday at Tascosa

TAPPS

Lubbock Christian