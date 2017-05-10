WATCH LIVE HERE: Power outages reported during overnight storms

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
We're seeing several power outages across the South Plains Wednesday morning following overnight storms. As of 5 am, the LP&L power outage map shows more than 60 reported outages around Lubbock.
Flight 2530 from Dallas was in Burbank for a short layover when a passenger recorded a video of one man repeatedly punching another several times before passengers and employees were able to pull him away.
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.
UPDATE 11:48 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northern Hale County until 12:15 a.m.
