WATCH LIVE HERE: Power outages reported during overnight storms

Power outage map as of 5:00 am Wednesday (Source: LP&L)

We're seeing several power outages across the South Plains Wednesday morning following overnight storms.

As of 5:00 am, the LP&L power outage map shows more than 60 reported outages around Lubbock. The map also shows crews are on the scene of some of those outages.

According to the South Plains Electric Cooperative outage map, there was an outage in the Smyer area overnight. That outage appears to have been resolved before 5:00 am.

As of 5:00 am. Xcel Energy's power outage map shows outages in the Denver City, Seagraves, and Seminole area. The map indicates there are multiple outages in Denver City.

