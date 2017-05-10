WATCH LIVE HERE: Power outages reported during overnight storms - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

WATCH LIVE HERE: Power outages reported during overnight storms

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Power outage map as of 5:00 am Wednesday (Source: LP&L) Power outage map as of 5:00 am Wednesday (Source: LP&L)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

We're seeing several power outages across the South Plains Wednesday morning following overnight storms.

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

As of 5:00 am, the LP&L power outage map shows more than 60 reported outages around Lubbock. The map also shows crews are on the scene of some of those outages. 

According to the South Plains Electric Cooperative outage map, there was an outage in the Smyer area overnight. That outage appears to have been resolved before 5:00 am. 

As of 5:00 am. Xcel Energy's power outage map shows outages in the Denver City, Seagraves, and Seminole area. The map indicates there are multiple outages in Denver City. 

You can follow the latest weather updates online, on the KCBD First Alert Weather app, and on air throughout the day. 

We will continue to update this story as we get more information. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

