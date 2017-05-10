Power outages reported after storms - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Power outages reported after storms

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Power outage map as of 5:00 am Wednesday (Source: LP&L) Power outage map as of 5:00 am Wednesday (Source: LP&L)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

We're seeing several power outages across the South Plains Wednesday morning following overnight storms.

As of 7:15 am, the LP&L power outage map shows more than 20 reported outages around Lubbock. The map also shows crews are on the scene of some of those outages. 

According to the South Plains Electric Cooperative outage map, there was an outage in the Smyer area overnight. That outage appears to have been resolved before 5:00 am. 

As of 5:00 am. Xcel Energy's power outage map shows outages in the Denver City, Seagraves, Seminole, and Hale Center area. The map indicates there are still multiple outages in Denver City and Hale Center as of 7:15 am. 

We will continue to update this story as we get more information. 

  • FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:26:38 GMT
    The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

  • Trump to meet top Russian diplomat at the White House

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:26 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:26:26 GMT
    The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."

  • Boil water notice issued in Wilson

    KCBD was notified of a boil water notice in Wilson, Texas Wednesday morning. Officials say the boil water notice is in effect until further notice. Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

