Boil water notice issued in Wilson

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
WILSON, TX (KCBD) -

KCBD was notified of a boil water notice in Wilson Wednesday morning.

City Water Superintendent Sean Appleton says a water line broke Tuesday around 6:00 pm. 

Officials say the boil water notice is in effect until further notice.

