Boil water notice lifted in Wilson - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Boil water notice lifted in Wilson

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
WILSON, TX (KCBD) -

The boil water notice in Wilson has been lifted as of Thursday afternoon.

City Water Superintendent Sean Appleton says a water line broke Tuesday around 6 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly