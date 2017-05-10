National Salvation Army Week: free cook-out for community - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

National Salvation Army Week: free cook-out for community

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
(Source: The Salvation Army) (Source: The Salvation Army)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

On Wednesday afternoon people from across the Lubbock community gathered at the Salvation Army in Downtown Lubbock for a free hot dog lunch and fellowship.

1954 President Eisenhower declared the first National Salvation Army Week. 

The corps in Lubbock gave out lunch to the community to celebrate the work they do. They invited business partners, Lubbock families, and Salvation Army residents for a cook-out from 12-1:30 p.m.

The rest of the National Salvation Army Week is as follows:

Thursday 5/11
10AM-12PM: Raising Cane's Gives Back to The Salvation Army
Purchase any meal at Raising Cane's on University, mention The Salvation Army, and Raising Cane's will donate a portion of your purchase to The Salvation Army of Lubbock

Friday 5/12
12:30PM-2PM The Salvation Army: Community Resource Fair

