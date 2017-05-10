National Salvation Army Week: free cook-out for community

The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
