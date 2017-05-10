Imagine Lubbock unveils welcome signs at each of 7 entrances to Lubbock

Information provided by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

Imagine Lubbock Together unveiled five different sign designs on Wednesday that will be displayed at each of the seven highway entrances to the city of Lubbock. Input on the signs came from residents from every corner of the city and the funds to build the signs were raised privately by the Lubbock Association of Realtors.

Under the banner "All that’s good in," each sign highlights something that is uniquely Lubbock. From the city’s agricultural roots and its musical inspirations to the growing universities and medical hub, the signs are designed to showcase the industries that built the community.

Wednesday’s unveiling is in preparation of a four-week social media campaign that will launch on Mon., May 15, in which each of the model signs will be featured at a key location for one week. The public will be encouraged to take photos with the signs to be entered into a drawing to win prizes related the industry and the grand prize: a staycation in Lubbock.

Agriculture: May 15-19 at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture

Each photo with the sign posted using #AllThatsGoodinLBK will be entered to win a VIP Tour and Wine Tasting at Llano Estacado Winery

Winner will be announced on May 22

Entertainment: May 22-26 at the Buddy Holly Center

Each photo with the sign posted using #AllThatsGoodinLBK will be entered to win two sets of season tickets to Moonlight Musicals

Winner will be announced on May 29

Medicine: May 29-June 2 in the UMC Hospital Lobby

Each photo with the sign posted using #AllThatsGoodinLBK will be entered to win a health and wellness package featuring: personal training sessions at Bodyworks, a gift card to Freshii’s and more!

Winner will be announced on June 5

Education: June 5-9 at the Texas Tech Museum and the LCU Welcome Center

Each photo with the sign posted using #AllThatsGoodinLBK will be entered to win signed athletic gear from the universities!

Winner will be announced on June 12

Everyone who takes a photo with all of the signs will be entered to win the grand prize, a “staycation in Lubbock.” The winner will be announced on June 12 and the package will include:

Two-night stay in a suite at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center

Four passes to Joyland Amusement Park

Admission to local museums

Gift cards to local restaurants

One of the top five themes found in the thousands of ideas gathered during the early phases of Imagine Lubbock Together was beautification and image, and more specifically, a marker at each major entrance to the city welcoming visitors and exuding a sense of community pride.

With that in mind, a task force made up of city, county and state officials was created to facilitate the resurrection of some sort of sign or monument. Based on the input of the task force as well as research into cost, design, and location, the group determined the first step should be to erect simple signs at each of the major entrances to the city of Lubbock, with a plan to later add more elaborate welcome monuments.

The examination of traffic patterns shaped a list of the likely locations for the welcome signs, and those spots have since been refined by the Texas Department of Transportation. Because these signs contribute to the image of Lubbock, and beautification affects all aspects of city life, the Lubbock Association of Realtors volunteered to fund the project.

The final designs were inspired by local marketing professionals who participated in a focus group and the designs were then illustrated by Texas Tech graduate Peyton Waldrip.

Imagine Lubbock Together is a community planning effort coordinated by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

