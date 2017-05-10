FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Motley County; Tornado Watch through 10 p.m.

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas until 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Motley County in northwestern Texas... * Until 330 PM CDT * At 241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Matador, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Matador. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch through 10 p.m. for the following counties: Archer; Baylor; Briscoe; Childress; Cottle; Dickens; Floyd; Foard; Hall; Hardeman; Haskell; King; Knox; Motley; Stonewall; Swisher; Throckmorton; Wichita; Wilbarger

