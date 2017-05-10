Tornado Watch continues for NE South Plains through 10 p.m.

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A Tornado watch continues for the northeastern South Plains. It does not include Lubbock or Plainview as of Wednesday afternoon.

We're expecting scattered storms, a few severe, in that region through 6 p.m. with a chance for scattered showers and storms over the remainder of the region until late Wednesday evening.

The severe threat will only be in the northeastern areas until early evening.

Overnight, a front will move through and bring gusty northerly winds.

Thursday, mostly sunny skies and cooler temps, mid 70s for Lubbock. It will remain mild on Friday with cool overnight lows in the upper 40s in the area and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend looks good with highs in the 80s and sunny skies.

Rainfall Totals

The Lubbock airport reported 0.45" of rain early Wednesday morning. The total for the month of May is 0.45", just 0.05" below the average for the month-to-date. The total for the year so far is 5.41", 0.95" above the year-to-date average. At the Science Spectrum 0.72" was measured. Here at the KCBD studio the total was 0.55".

Rainfall reports from the TT Mesonet:

Muleshoe 2SSW 3.78 IN

Dora NM 2SW 1.49 IN

Friona 2NE 1.27 IN

Vigo Park 1.24 IN

Dimmitt 2NE 1.16 IN

Olton 6S 1.04 IN

Memphis 1NE 0.80 IN

Seagraves 1SW 0.71 IN

Floydada 2NNE 0.69 IN

Brownfield 2S 0.65 IN

Turkey 2WSW 0.59 IN

Lubbock 3WNW TTU 0.56 IN

Wolfforth 6SSW 0.53 IN

Tulia 2ENE 0.51 IN

Seminole 2NNE 0.43 IN

Tatum NM 2SW 0.26 IN

New Home 0.25 IN

Silverton 7ESE 0.25 IN

Amherst 1NE 0.22 IN

Hart 3N 0.22 IN

Morton 1ENE 0.21 IN

Abernathy 5ENE 0.17 IN

Ralls 1SE 0.16 IN

Caprock Canyons State Park 0.15 IN

Reese Center 0.13 IN

Aiken 3WSW 0.11 IN

Slaton 2NE 0.11 IN

Plainview 1S 0.10 IN

Roaring Springs 3N 0.08 IN

Levelland 4S 0.06 IN

Sundown 8WSW 0.02 IN

White River Lake 6NW 0.01 IN

Childress 2NNE 0.01 IN

Anton 6SSW 0.01 IN

Denver City 7WNW 0.01 IN

The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community's center. "Post 1NE" refers to the automated weather station rain gauge located approximately one mile northeast of central Post.

