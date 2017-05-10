Body found in North Lubbock, recovered by LFR Dive Team

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Emergency officials and investigators have been called to the scene near I-27 and North Loop 289 for reports of a male body found. According to officials, workers in the area spotted the body in a storm water run-off ditch just off of the interstate access road just before 2 p.m.

Investigators are focusing on an area of thick brush north of Pharr RV, on the I-27 access road. The access road is blocked off at the north loop. The access road will be closed until the body is recovered and removed from the scene. The access road is blocked from North Loop 289 to Yucca Lane.

The body was recovered by the LFR Dive Team around 4:30 p.m.

The Lubbock Co. Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene.

