Investigators on scene after report of body found in north Lubbo - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Investigators on scene after report of body found in north Lubbock, I-27 access road blocked

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Body found in north Lubbock (Source: KCBD) Body found in north Lubbock (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency officials and investigators have been called to the scene near I-27 and North Loop 289 for reports of a body found.

Investigators are focusing on an area of thick brush north of Pharr RV, on the I-27 access road. The access road is blocked off at the north loop.

