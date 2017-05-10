Investigators on scene after report of body found in north Lubbock, I-27 access road blocked

The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas until 2:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas until 2:45 p.m.
Emergency officials and investigators have been called to the scene near I-27 and North Loop 289 for reports of a body found.
Emergency officials and investigators have been called to the scene near I-27 and North Loop 289 for reports of a body found.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
Imagine Lubbock Together unveiled five different sign designs on Wednesday that will be displayed at each of the seven highway entrances to the city of Lubbock.
Imagine Lubbock Together unveiled five different sign designs on Wednesday that will be displayed at each of the seven highway entrances to the city of Lubbock.