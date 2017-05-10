Lubbock Medical Examiner releases name of man found dead in North Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Rescue on the scene of a body found (Source: KCBD)

The Lubbock Medical Examiner's Office has now released the name of the man found dead in a storm water run-off ditch in North Lubbock.

He has been identified as 52-year-old Salvador Castro. The Lubbock Police Department Person Crimes Unit investigators have notified and continue to be in contact with Mr. Castro's family

Lubbock police say this is an ongoing death investigation and the circumstances around Mr. Castro’s death are still unclear.

Emergency officials and investigators received a report of a male body found near I-27 and North Loop 289 on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say workers in the area spotted the body in a storm water run-off ditch just off of the interstate access road just before 2 p.m.

Investigators are focusing on an area of thick brush north of Pharr RV, on the I-27 access road.

The body was recovered by the LFR Dive Team around 4:30 p.m.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

