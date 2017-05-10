Idalou Lady Cats softball team breaking records this season

The Idalou Lady Cats softball team is 19-10 this season and setting new records on the diamond.

The Lady Cats won the bi-district playoff round, beating Childress 16-5 in a one-game series, then fell behind after dropping game one to Reagan County in the area playoffs, but that did not stop Idalou.

The green and gold brought home a big win, 19-9, in game two then followed suit winning 11-5 bringing home the first ever area playoff golden glove.

Third-year Head Coach Jessica Hernandez credits her four seniors for leading this team, but she knows she has something very special with this group of girls.

"I just think they have a lot of drive and they're very motivated kids," Hernandez said. "They just have fun playing the sport and that's rare - to have hardworking kids that actually enjoy playing softball. I've been extremely blessed to have a group of girls that just love it."

Next up, Idalou squares off with Alpine in the quarterfinals in Midland on Friday night at 7 p.m. for a three-game series. Game two is Saturday at 1 p.m.

