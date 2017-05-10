Idalou Lady Cats softball team breaking records this season

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
The Idalou Lady Cats softball team is 19-10 this season and setting new records on the diamond.
The Idalou Lady Cats softball team is 19-10 this season and setting new records on the diamond.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
Shooting two-under in the second round of the NCAA Lubbock Regional, the Texas Tech Women's Golf team moved into 2nd place, sitting at 6 over par overall.
Shooting two-under in the second round of the NCAA Lubbock Regional, the Texas Tech Women's Golf team moved into 2nd place, sitting at 6 over par overall.
A hero dog saved everybody in a hiking group from a bear.
A hero dog saved everybody in a hiking group from a bear.