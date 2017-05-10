CAPTURED: Two of Lubbock's Most Wanted now in custody

Lubbock police have captured two of Lubbock's Most Wanted.

Simon Medrano and Ancisco Maxey were captured on May 8 with assistance from the Lubbock Sheriff's Office.

24-year-old Simon Scott Medrano is charged with burglary of a habitation and resisting arrest.

24-year-old Maxey Issac Anciso is charged with two counts of vehicle burglary, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

