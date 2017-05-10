CAPTURED: Two of Lubbock's Most Wanted now in custody

The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.
A Tornado watch continues for the northeastern South Plains. It does not include Lubbock or Plainview as of Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency officials and investigators have been called to the scene near I-27 and North Loop 289 for reports of a body found.
