Texas Tech Women's Golf advances to NCAA Championships

For the second time in three years, the Texas Tech women's golf team is advancing to the NCAA Championships.

Tech went three over in the final round to finish up +9 and in 5th place overall. The top six schools in the regional advance to the NCAA Championships.

Texas Tech is going for the third time in school history.

Gabby Barker and Sofia Garcia finished tied for 17th. Mami Yamamoto came in tied for 23rd. Lauren Mason was tied for 32nd. Cara Barker was tied for 38th.

Arizona State won the regional shooting 22 under. Furman was 2nd 1 under. Oregon was 3rd at 3 over. Texas was 4th at 5 over followed by Texas Tech at 9 over and Kent State was 11 over finishing in 6th and advancing to the NCAA Championships.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.