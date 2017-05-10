Lubbock Democrats hold 'die-in' rally to protest health care act

Democratic Candidates for District 19, Dan Epstein and Miguel Levario, along with other organizations hosted a "die-in" rally at the Timothy Cole Memorial Park on Wednesday.

The groups gathered to protest the American Health Care Act, recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.

People held tombstone-themed posters to express what they believe is the disrespect AHCA has for the countless Americans that will die after losing coverage.

District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington released this statement after the event:

"All Americans, Republican and Democrat alike, want affordable care for their families, but I believe competition and choice is the best path to affordable care, not government mandates and regulations. The American Health Care Act is a good and necessary step to reducing premiums, increasing access to affordable care, protecting people with preexisting conditions, and finally ridding the country of government-controlled healthcare."

