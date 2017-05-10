Lubbock Democrats hold 'die-in' rally to protest health care act

Flynn was the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."
