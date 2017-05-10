TONIGHT AT TEN: Family seeking justice for Holli Jeffcoat, 15 months after brutal murder

It's a story we've been following since last February, when Idalou teen, Holli Jeffcoat, was found brutally murdered.

Holli would have turned 20 years old on Wednesday.

Her mom and step-father remain behind bars, charged with capital murder and aggravated assault, while Holli's family continues to fight for "Justice for Holli."

"I'd love to have had the chance to hold her, touch her, kiss her just one more time," says Sherrie Ray, Holli's maternal grandmother.

Holli was a fun-loving special needs 18-year-old, who family describe as a bright light. Her life was just beginning, but was taken too soon.

February 10, 2016 was the day that changed this family forever.

Holli was found brutally murdered in her bedroom. Her throat was cut, her uterus removed and the house set on fire to cover it all up.

"I mean, it was a shock," says Ronny Lemmond, Holli's uncle. "The whole day was just kind of a blur."

Just a couple of weeks before, reports indicate that Holli told school officials she was pregnant and that her step-father, James Holland, sexually abused her.

"I didn't really suspect anything or I would've actually intervened," Lemmond says.

Child Protective Services had a history with the family. The first investigation of physical violence started in 1998. Reports of abuse spanned several years. There was another CPS investigation in 2005 following allegations of sexual abuse against Holli.

Then, in 2008, Holli was diagnosed with a sexually-transmitted disease. Reports indicate that Holli's mother, Debi Holland, was aware of the diagnoses and other injuries pointing to sexual abuse, but no charges were filed for it. CPS investigations followed the family for years.

Fast forward to 2016. Court documents indicate that Holli told school officials that her mother knew James was abusing her but, "told her not to tell anyone because mom needed James to pay bills."

We spoke with Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe about the investigation on May 3, 2016, before a news media gag order was issued.

Sheriff Rowe told KCBD there was an immediate lack of cooperation from some family members, which he said was highly abnormal.

"What we want to see here is a successful prosecution and the actors of this crime to face justice. We're taking every appropriate and possible step to ensure that," he said. "It's our primary mission to find those who are responsible for it and see that they see justice."

James Holland was arrested on March 10, 2016. Debi Holland was taken into custody on April 10, 2016.

On July 1, 2016, a Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted James and Debi, charging them with capital murder.

The gag order was issued on July 12, 2016, prohibiting the release of any information to news outlets.

Right now, the Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating Holli's death. Both Debi and James Holland remain behind bars as they await trial. They're held on a total of $3.5 million bond, each.

