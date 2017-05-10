Rebecca Granados Pays It Forward: 5/10

This week's Pay It Forward started out along West 34th near Loop 289.

Rebecca Granados spotted our sign and immediately knew who she wanted to help.

Rebecca chose Paul's Project as this week's recipient of pay it forward.

Rebecca told us that she wanted to help this organization because they offer hope to the homeless and a place to live.

Paul's Project took over Tent City which is now called Grace Campus.

Rebecca said, "homeless people don't have a lot of hope, so Paul's Project exists to give people hope."

We ran into a few obstacles on the way.

Rebecca ran out of gas on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

We picked her up and brought her with us.

Within seconds, something on the freeway gave us a flat tire.

Our photographer Samuel Ortega was able to get us on the road again after a delay.

We finally arrived at Grace campus where Paul's Project is located.

We met Jerri Ann Campbell and Chris Moore in the office.

They accepted the money and told us that the money would be used to meet many of the needs that exist on the campus.

They were thankful to receive a generous donation of $300.

Be looking for our pay it forward sign soon. You may become our next playmaker.

