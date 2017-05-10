Windy, cooler on Thursday, sunny skies for Mother's Day

The system that brought us severe storms on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon will now make it windy and cooler on Thursday.

As the system moves across the Panhandle it will push a cold front through the South Plains with gusty northerly winds. Those winds will result in lower afternoon temps for all of the region, highs near 70 in the northwest to the low 80s in the south.

Lubbock will reach 75-78 for an afternoon high on Thursday, then cool to the 40s by Friday morning. Another cooler morning will follow on Friday with daytime temps still below normal on Friday, staying in the 70s.

Moving into Mother's Day weekend, skies will be sunny and the winds will increase by Sunday, along with a increase in daytime temps for the South Plains. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will climb to the 80s with winds from the south. Wind speeds will increase on Sunday.

Rain is out of the forecast Thursday through Saturday, but a few storms will be possible on Mother's Day, but isolated in coverage.

