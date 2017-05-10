Windy, cooler on Thursday, sunny skies for Mother's Day

The body was recovered by the LFR Dive Team around 4:30 p.m. and taken to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner's Office where they hope to establish the man's identity and cause of death.
Three Lubbock men have been charged with human trafficking and false imprisonment after a traffic stop in Lea County.
Holli was a fun-loving special needs 18-year-old, who family describe as a bright light. Her life was just beginning, but was taken too soon.
