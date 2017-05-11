When to see a specialist about pain in your hands

A broken bone doesn't always mean that just the bone is broken. Often, patients suffer tissue damage as well.

That means a lot more than just putting a bone back into place.

There's a new clinic in town that allows patients to get a team of specialists working together in what's called Orthoplastic Reconstruction. Dr. Brendan Mackay is one of those specialists. He's an Orthopaedic Surgeon with the newly-named Texas Tech Physicians Hand Center.

He says traumatic injuries of the hand are obvious. But it can be just as debilitating if you let some pain in the hand go on for too long.

Mackay says, "When you notice that you're having symptoms that get in the way of doing daily activities, and you think about your hands more than what you want to get done, that's a sign that you should be seeing someone."

Some people may complain about pain and blame it on age or something, but Dr. Mackay says those people may not even realize there is a reason for that pain like tendon, soft tissue, bone or nerve damage.

And if that's the case, he recommends seeing a doctor to get it fixed so you can return to your daily routine without pain.

Dr. Mackay adds, "The hand is one of the most difficult things to repair and also to rehabilitate. It takes a dedicated team approach not only from the surgeon but from the occupational therapist."

