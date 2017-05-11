VIDEO: Rare footage of 1970 tornado damage - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

VIDEO: Rare footage of 1970 tornado damage

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Thursday is the 47th anniversary of the Lubbock Tornado, May 11, 1970, a devastating natural disaster which killed 26 people.

Some reports put the number at 28, but 26 is the official count. The Lubbock tornado, actually the second of two that struck the city that night, touched down around 9:30 p.m. southwest of downtown and moved northeast, causing terrible loss of life and damage along its path. It lifted around the Lubbock Municipal Airport shortly after 10 p.m.

In addition to the 26 deaths, more than 1,500 people were injured along its 8.5-mile track, covering about 15 square miles of Lubbock.

We have obtained rare footage of the aftermath.

Jane Ybañez shared the footage she captured the day after the tornado hit.

One of the hardest hit areas was the Guadalupe neighborhood north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. The video shows homes left in ruin.

Ybañez also recorded video of Saint Joseph's church, which escaped major damage.

"It was in a rubber band titled Tornado 1970," Ybañez says. "I would clean and see it and think to myself, I've got to get that developed to turn it into a DVD and show my family but I never did until I talked to Christy Martinez and she said 'You've got history, you've got to take that.'"

