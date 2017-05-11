TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 semis collide on US Hwy. 84 at FM 1585

Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash involving two semi-trucks on U.S. Hwy. 84 at FM 1585.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m.

According to troopers with DPS, an Allen Butler semi tractor trailer was heading east on FM 1585 and ran a stop sign at US Hwy. 84, pulling out in front of a Walmart semi tractor trailer. The WalMart semi flipped onto its side, blocking eastbound lanes of US Hwy. 84.

The driver of Allen Butler truck, identified as 42-year-old Richard Smoot of Lubbock, was not injured.

Steven Brown, 60, of Amarillo, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

US 84 is being detoured and crews are attempting to open one lane of travel for motorists. The Walmart truck was loaded with general cargo, and will take several hours to clear the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.