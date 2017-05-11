TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 semis collide on US Hwy. 84 at FM 1585 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 semis collide on US Hwy. 84 at FM 1585

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash involving two semi-trucks on U.S. Hwy. 84 at FM 1585.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m.

According to troopers with DPS, an Allen Butler semi tractor trailer was heading east on FM 1585 and ran a stop sign at US Hwy. 84, pulling out in front of a Walmart semi tractor trailer. The WalMart semi flipped onto its side, blocking eastbound lanes of US Hwy. 84.

The driver of Allen Butler truck, identified as 42-year-old Richard Smoot of Lubbock, was not injured. 

Steven Brown, 60, of Amarillo, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

US 84 is being detoured and crews are attempting to open one lane of travel for motorists. The Walmart truck was loaded with general cargo, and will take several hours to clear the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

    State Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, on the House floor on May 6, 2017. (Source: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune)State Rep. Eric Johnson, D-Dallas, on the House floor on May 6, 2017. (Source: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune)

    Charles Fulmer (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)Charles Fulmer (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

