Man sentenced to 50 years for deadly 2015 bar fight

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A judge sentenced 34-year-old Lather Lewis to 50 years in prison for the April 2015 beating death of Antonio Gonzales.

The fight happened on April 24, 2015 at The Hitching Post in Lubbock around 1:30 a.m.

During the fight, Antonio Gonzales was badly beaten. He died a few days later at the hospital. Richard Segura was also taken to UMC with minor injuries.

The day Gonzales died, Lather Lewis was arrested.

The indictment filed by the Lubbock County Grand Jury says Lewis "did and there intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cause serious bodily injury to Antonio Gonzales by striking the said Antonio Gonzales with the defendant's hands, or striking the said Antonio Gonzales with a hard object, or causing the said Antonio Gonzales to strike a hard object."

Lewis has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

