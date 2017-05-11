Man sentenced to 50 years for deadly 2015 bar fight

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
After failing by one vote on the House floor Wednesday night, a bill to penalize law enforcement agencies that don't report police shootings to the state was reconsidered and tentatively passed on a quick, quiet voice vote Thursday morning.
A Spur ISD coach was arrested by the Texas Rangers Thursday morning in Lubbock around 11 a.m. on charges of sexual assault of a child, according to Troopers with the Department of Public Safety.
Emergency officials are on the scene of a crash involving two semi-trucks on U.S. Hwy. 84 at FM 1585.
