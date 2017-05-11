Man sentenced to 8 years for domestic assault; murder, kidnapping charges dismissed

Billy Jack Limbaugh Jr., 45, pleaded guilty to domestic assault with priors Thursday morning and was sentenced to eight years in prison. The other charges against him, including murder, kidnapping and sexual assault, were dismissed.

Limbaugh was accused of a 2008 murder of Monica Adams. An oil field worker found her body in a field near the Lubbock airport.

He was also charged with sexual assault in 2014. The victim told police Limbaugh assaulted her several times while they were living together.

He was also a suspect in two other sexual assaults.

We spoke with Limbaugh’s attorney following the sentencing.

He says the evidence against Limbaugh in the Monica Adams case is "very weak and had the district attorney’s office wanted to go to trial, they would have been prepared."

