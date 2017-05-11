Spur ISD coach arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

A Spur ISD coach was arrested by the Texas Rangers Thursday morning in Lubbock around 11 a.m. on charges of sexual assault of a child, according to Troopers with the Department of Public Safety.

Charles Fulmer, 43, resigned on April 11, 2017 after being accused of misconduct with a student.

Spur ISD Acting Superintendent Craig Hamilton released a statement in April. The statement says the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave, an investigation was conducted and reports of the alleged misconduct were made to state and local child protective and law enforcement agencies.

A report was also made to the state educator licensing entity at the Texas Education Agency.

Fulmer was employed as the new Head Girls’ basketball coach and High School teacher, according to The Texas Spur website.

He led the high school girls basketball team to the quarterfinals and was selected as Coach of the Year for District 7-1A this year.

