Lubbock police searching for man, missing since May 2016

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department is asking for help in finding 41-year-old Dane Lee Hubbard, who went missing one year ago this month.

Hubbard was last seen by a friend on May 24, 2016 riding a red bicycle in the 2400 block of 34th Street. His family reported him missing in mid-August and informed officers that Hubbard has a diminished mental capacity.

Since August, investigators with the LPD Person Crimes Unit have questioned multiple family members, friends and acquaintances of Hubbard. Investigators have also followed up on places he would frequent, and have even traveled to other cities to investigate tips.

However, due to Hubbard's lifestyle of moving from place to place, it has been difficult to identify everyone who may have come in contact with Hubbard, and all leads have now been exhausted.

Police are again asking the public, if anyone has any information on Hubbard's whereabouts to please contact the Lubbock Police Department. Any tip, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help bring Hubbard home.

People can also call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous, and they may also be eligible for a reward if their information helps investigators find Hubbard.