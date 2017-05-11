Red Raider receiver Tony Brown transferring

Red Raider wide receiver Tony Brown took to Twitter Thursday to announce he will be transferring from Texas Tech.

Brown thanked Coach Kingsbury, the staff and Kirby Hocutt for the opportunity to play at Texas Tech.

"Wearing the Double T was truly an honor and a privilege. However, after taking with my family and praying, I have made the decision that it is in my best interest to transfer from Texas Tech University and pursue my dreams and academics elsewhere."

Brown played in 11 games starting two of them making 13 catches for 128 yards.

Tech WR Jonathan Giles also decided to transfer recently. He will be visiting Oregon on June 11th. Giles was the team's leading receiver with 69 catches for 1158 yards and 13 TDs.

