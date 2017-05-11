No. 7 Texas Tech Women's Tennis gears up to host NCAA Regional

The No. 7 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team is gearing up to host Quinnipiac in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Tech will also host Southern California and Denver for the NCAA Championship First and Second Rounds.

Texas Tech’s first round play against Quinnipiac will start Friday at 1 p.m., while USC and Denver play their first match at 10 a.m.

The winners of the first round, will battle Saturday at 1p.m. with the winning team heading to the NCAA Round of 16.

Fans can purchase tickets on-site at the McLeod Tennis Center Ticket Trailer for $5 (adults) and $3 (youth -- 12 and under).

