Steve Green named Texas Association of Basketball Coaches NJCAA Coach of the Year

We've got softball and baseball scores for all your Thursday night playoff games.
Red Raider wide receiver Tony Brown took to Twitter Thursday to announce he will be transferring from Texas Tech.
After finishing his 17th season as the head coach for the South Plains College Texans, and going (32-2) last season, Steve Green has been named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches NJCAA Coach of the Year.
The No. 7 Texas Tech Women’s Tennis team is gearing up to host Quinnipiac in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
