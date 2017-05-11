Steve Green named Texas Association of Basketball Coaches NJCAA Coach of the Year

After finishing his 17th season as the head coach for the South Plains College Texans, and going (32-2) last season, Steve Green has been named the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches NJCAA Coach of the Year.

The award honors the top coach in the state of Texas amongst all NJCAA programs.

This is Green’s second time to win this award, during his tenure at South Plains.

Green has won the Region seven times, five of those as the Texans Head Coach, and has an overall coaching record of (588-158).

